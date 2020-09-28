Man breaks up with girlfriend for sleeping with married man to pay his school fees

A young man whose girlfriend thought it necessary to sleep with a married man to raise money for him to pay his school fees has now jilted the lady because of her sex with the said married man.

A WhatsApp conversation between the man identified only as Alex and his ex-lover has surfaced online in which he made it clear to her that, among other things, his main reason for dumping her was her sex with the married man, although she did it to raise money for his school fees.

Alex also accused the lady of not taking care of herself to his expectation hence he decided to leave her for another man.

The heartbroken lady who insisted on knowing what she failed to do to keep Alex reminded him that she was bent on addressing his financial issues, so she couldn’t have time for herself.

Read their WhatsApp conversation below:

