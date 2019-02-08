According to Joy News, this incident happened two years ago and was kept unwraps by the family and police. Whilst the offender roamed free in town albeit the pain he has caused a child by burning him alive.

Ayinbiha Abelinkiira, the victim, unlike his friends could not run away accused of spying on a woman who was having her bath because he was holding the container of petrol they had been sent to buy.

The accuser merely a bystander at the time of the event took the bottle of petrol and poured it on him. Then subsequently set him ablaze as his punishment.

Ayinbiha Abelinkiira said, “The man had come there to drink Pito. So when the woman shouted that we had peeped in to see her nakedness, he came to me and asked if I was the one who did that. I told him I was not the one, but rather the other two children who were running away.”

But that did not stop the man from pouring the petrol and setting him on fire. He said he kept screaming until onlookers came to his rescue and accosted his attacker. They insisted the man take him to the hospital for treatment and was promptly handed over to the police at the hospital.