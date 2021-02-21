In a viral video in circulation online, the gently dressed man is seen confronting his lover in the public place in the presence of other patrons before humiliating her by collecting the wig and footwear he bought for her.

The man with whom the lady was on the date tried to intervene initially but the angry man did not even give him attention, so after watching the drama for a while, he rose and walked off, probably to avoid being attacked too.

The embarrassed lady tried to make her boyfriend see reason with her but the man snatched all his investments and walked away, leaving the traumatised lover in the seat at the luxurious restaurant without her wig and slippers.

In similar news, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been captured in a video weeping uncontrollably in his bed over heartbreak while his roommates console him.

The unfortunate development comes as students of the university prepare for their mid-semester examination.

Reports say the yet-to-be-identified victim of the heartbreak was jilted by his girlfriend, one Bridget with who he seems to be head over heels in love.

News of the breakup devastated him so much that found it difficult to get out of bed, let alone study for the upcoming mid-semester examination.

A video making rounds on social media shows some students believed to be his roommates sympathizing with him, while others film him as he hides his face from the cameras.

Some students in the Unity Hall could be heard in the video shouting “Oh Bridget”.

This is the second heartbreak episode from KNUST which has gone viral on social media.

The first was Sammy, who went viral for begging his then-lover, Nana Ama, who broke up with him for cheating.