The man identified as Alvin Kennard was only 22 years old when he reportedly pleaded guilty to robbing a bakery of $50.75, and was sentenced in the US in accordance with the old Habitual Felony Offender Act, otherwise known as the Three Strikes Law.

Alvin Kennard’s freedom is possible now because the law under which he was sentenced has been changed to grant parole (early release) to offenders.

Reports say a judge in Alabama, United States recently ruled that he be released.

Kennard’s excited lawyer, Carla Crowder is reported as saying that his client deems his release as refreshing.

"What's extraordinary about Mr Kennard is that even when he thought he was going to be in prison for the rest of his life, he really turned his life around," he is quoted as saying.

Carla Crowder added that his 58-year-old client who was sentenced in 1983 will be looked after by his family.

The $50 for which Alvin Kennard was sentenced for life is just an equivalent of Ghs 273.26 now, but 36 years ago, it must have been a huge sum.