However, the level of security measure adopted by an alleged Nigerian man to protect his newly procured car from being stolen is attracting serious reactions online.

A photo posted on twitter by a user identified as dapsyn@donapsyn shows the car locked up in a specially designed cage made with iron bars which is fixed to the walls in the man’s house.

While some people thought the man’s security measure was just too extreme, others also believed he might have had some indelible experiences in the past, hence the stringent security strategy.

See the photo below and the reactions below and share your views. Is the man being too security conscious?