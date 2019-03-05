On Sunday, March 3, an 18-year-old female student of Braamfontein college in Johannesburg, South Africa suffered an unexpected sexual assault at the hands of a 27-year-old man.

According to briefly.co.za, the victim was relaxing in her flat on the fateful day when she heard a knock on her door and opened it. She then saw the suspect at her doorstep, and it appeared to her that she had earlier seen him hanging around.

The alleged rapist then asked her about her room-mate who was not around at the time of the attack.

Having realised that the victim was alone, he entered the room, locked the door and threw her onto the bed and covered her mouth. He then had sex with her forcefully until he ejaculated, and there was nobody nearby to come to her rescue.

Having quenched his sexual thirst, the young man apologised to the victim for abusing her, and left R70 on her table "for pizza" and absconded.

Johannesburg Central Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele who confirmed the incident is reported as saying his outfit referred the victim to the hospital for examination, and then lunched a hunt for the suspect.

Just like the victim, he was also reportedly relaxing in his room when the police arrived and arrested him.