Some bystanders filmed the scene and posted the video online, and it is fast going viral.

The video shows a male beggar wrestling with his female counterpart who is seen protecting the money while lying on the floor, simply refusing to let it go.

People hardly give to beggars these days, due to the emergence of fake ones, some of whom have turned begging into business. Some of them even have masters who hire them to beg for alms and be paid out of it.

The two beggars struggled over the said money for a while before some bystanders intervened and separated them.

Some social media users have ben asking if they have such energy to engage in the wrestle seen in the video, why then are they begging? Couldn’t they utilise it to work for a better living?

Watch the video below: