A Ghanaian man identified as Victor Eghan, has taken to social media to say that Christians who watch HBO’s hit TV show, Game of Thrones would go to Hell.

Outlining reasons why Christians who watch Games of Thrones would not make Heaven, Victor wrote;

Read his reasons below;

Interesting Stats:

“Dear Game of Thrones fans (who say they’re Christians), please forgive me in advance. I’m not a fan of GOT. Just watched a few episodes years ago. But I came across some statistics and facts that may interest you.

865 deaths

17 rapes (including attempted ones)

144 scenes of naked people (with 83.7% being women)

Interesting Facts:

*In 2016, HBO was in a legal battle with the porn website, PornHub, over the site’s use of sexually explicit clips from GAME OF THRONES, which HBO states breaches their copyright of the content.

*According to data from PornHub, the site saw a 4% drop in traffic (that is, a drop of about 2.4 million viewers) during Game of Thrones’ season 6 premiere back in April. The site saw similar traffic dips over the next four weeks when new episodes aired, suggesting that people are, presumably, watching the show instead of porn.

*There are a LOT of porn stars in Game Of Thrones. Jessica Jenson and Samantha Bentley, winner of the Adult Video News Award for Best Group Sex Scene, have both played prostitutes on the show. Australian amateur porn actress Aeryn Walker was also cast as one of Craster’s many wives. While Sibel Kekilli, who has played Shae also starred in adult films in the past.

Dear Christian and Game of Thrones fan, is this the kind of content you want to fill your mind with? What happened to Philippians 4:8? Is this the kind of things you want your daughter or son to engage in? Rape, murder, and immorality?

If you’re so attached to Game of Thrones that you’re getting angry with me, then who are you worshipping? GOD or GOT? One letter makes a big difference. And that one letter change can make a big difference when you stand before GOD on that day.”