Girlfriend has "spiritually passworded" my penis; it erects only when I’m with her – Man cries

It appears he had intended to just hit her too and run but the lady happens to be the daughter of a fetish priest whom his friends had warned him against but he didn’t pay attention.

Narrating his ordeal, the man bemoaned how he has never been able to sleep with any other woman in the past year since he met his current lover who he described as a “good girl, respectful, nice and everything a man wants in a girl”.

According to him, several times he attempted to have sex with other women but he lost erection on all occasions, and it is becoming too much shame to him.

What he said surprises him is the fact that he has a hard and lasting erection whenever he is with his girlfriend.

His letter reads: “I was a player and a heartbreaker until I meet my present girlfriend, who my initial plan was to use and dump, but it is no longer possible because I’ve been dating her for over one year now.

“She is a good girl, respectful, nice and everything a man wants in a girl but the daughter of a native doctor, which I was warned about.

“Although she is a good partner, I still want to have other girls but I noticed that whenever I want to get down with other girls my manhood will refuse to work, not once, not twice, not thrice. The thing has made me not bother about going after other ladies because of the shame it ends up bringing me.