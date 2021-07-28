RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Disturbed man asks

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A disturbed man has wondered why his fiancée who “loves” him “100%” can’t simply stop cheating on him as she has repeatedly done it many times and been forgiven over the past two years of their relationship.

Worried young man.
Worried young man.

According to the man who claims to have made up his mind this time around not to forgive her again, barely a month after she cried profusely for mercy, the habitual cheat has committed a similar act.

Recommended articles

He said he takes care of the lady to the best of his ability, gives her all the attention a woman can ask for, does everything just to ensure she is okay, and lacks nothing but she has proven to be insatiable.

He worries that his lover takes delight in flirting and bonding with any guy that comes her way, gets intimate with them at any slightest opportunity.

READ ALSO: “Don’t tempt us with bribe” – Nigeria Police service beg civilians

“I have been dating this lady for the past 2 years, I have never cheated on her, I provide for her I assist her in everything she is doing, I give her enough attention and I make sure she doesn’t lack anything, but she keeps flirting with any guy that sees…,” the disturbed man lamented.

He is seeking advice as to whether to soften his stance and forgive the habitual cheat once more or just move on with his life.

“This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Disturbed man asks
“This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Disturbed man asks “This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Disturbed man asks Pulse Ghana
“This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Frustrated man asks
“This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Frustrated man asks “This girl loves me 100% but why is she cheating on me?” – Frustrated man asks Pulse Ghana
Black Sherif - I don't have a girlfriend, but i talk to girls |Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Curvy female teacher confuses students with her ‘tempting’ backside (Photos)

Curvy female teacher confuses students with her ‘tempting’ backside (Photos)

Pastor’s daughter marries 3 men, keeps them in the same house and draws sex roster for them

Pastor’s daughter marries 3 men, keeps them in the same house and draws sex roster for them