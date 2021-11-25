The man Identified as Antanas Kontrimas could not hide his joy when he managed to lift the entire woman strapped to his beard.
Man sets Guinness World Record after lifting a woman weighing 63.80kg with his beard (video)
A grey-bearded man has made it into the Guinness World Record after he successfully lifted a woman weighing 63.80 kg with his beard.
Guinness World Record took to its Instagram page to announce Antanas Kontrimas’ achievement.
“Heaviest weight lifted by human beard 💪🧔🏼 63.80 kg (140 lb 16 oz) by Antanas Kontrimas,” Guinness World Record captioned a video of the event.
The 63.80 kg is the heaviest weight ever lifted by a human beard.
The video shows Kontrimas pulling up the lady strapped to his beards before raising his two hands while screaming to celebrate his feat.
The woman was so heavy that the man’s face looked as if the skin together with the bread would detach from his face.
The video posted by Guinness World Record has sparked numerous reactions with many people congratulating Kontrimas while others talk about how painful the exercise might be.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh