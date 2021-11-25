Man sets Guinness World Record after lifting a woman weighing 63.80kg with his beard (video)

Guinness World Record took to its Instagram page to announce Antanas Kontrimas’ achievement.

“Heaviest weight lifted by human beard 💪🧔🏼 63.80 kg (140 lb 16 oz) by Antanas Kontrimas,” Guinness World Record captioned a video of the event.

The 63.80 kg is the heaviest weight ever lifted by a human beard.

The video shows Kontrimas pulling up the lady strapped to his beards before raising his two hands while screaming to celebrate his feat.

The woman was so heavy that the man’s face looked as if the skin together with the bread would detach from his face.