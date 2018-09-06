Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly charms mother in-law

Kenyan witchdoctor, Dr. Mugwenu says the confused man is now pestering him for reversal of the charm, as his mother in-law keeps worrying him for sex.
Tuko.co.ke reported Dr. Mugwenu as saying the confused man is now pestering him for reversal of the charm, as his mother in-law keeps worrying him for sex.
A letter the witchdoctor claimed to have received from his client reads:
“Hello Dr. Mugwenu,
“Indeed I have come to prove that you are the most powerful spell-caster in Africa. I can’t say much of what your black magic spells did for me.
“But I suggest you provide a reversal service if everything gets way beyond our expectation. The spell I did for enjoying as many girlfriends as I want caught my mother-in-law by accident. Now she is all over me.
READ MORE: Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast
“I do not want to make love with her and I have tried to run away but she won’t back off. Please help me doctor please I'm begging. I will come back to Kisumu next month. Will I be able to meet you?”
Of late, some of such charms are openly advertised on social media and people are jumping over them ignorantly.