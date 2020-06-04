According to Vanguardngr.com, while delivering judgment on Wednesday at Dogarawa Sabon Gari Zaria, Justice Kabir Dabo said the judgment passed was under section 221 of the penal code, Kaduna state law 1999 as amended.

“The convict has confessionally confirmed the occurrence of the offence, as well, his written statements also confirmed. By these two confessional statements, the Court passed the judgment,” the judge said.

Reports say the case began on March 23 2015 and lasted for five years before judgement was eventually pronounced.

“On that fateful day, the convict took late Fatima to his room, and for about 40 minutes, he raped her which led to her death….after the establishment of all the evidence of committing the crime.”

Well, the convict is not dying straightaway; Justice Kabir Dabo said he has the right to appeal within 90 days of the judgment.

The State Counsel Barrister Jummai Dan Azimi expressed satisfaction with the judgement, saying the Court has done justice to the case.

Father of late Fatima, Malam Zakariya Ya’u Dahiru said the judgment passed on Usman is commensurate with the crime he had perpetrated on his late daughter.