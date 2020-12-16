The deceased identified in his obituary poster as Andrew Adomako-Jassie allegedly complained of headache and died hours later.

A Twitter user identified as @_bernvrd who claimed to be Andrew’s friend posted his one-week celebration poster on the social media platform with the caption: “My guy has been stressing for a job for the past 3 years after Uni, only to get a job and die the next day.”

“Heard he was supposed to start immigration training yesterday and he complained about headache, that’s all,” he added.

The sad news has got many Ghanaian Twitter users, some of whom appear to know the deceased reacting. Most of them have been expressing shock at the demise of the young man while others pray for a peaceful rest for him.

According to the obituary poster, the one-week event in honour of Andrew Adomako-Jassie, also known as Abodam is scheduled for Sunday, December 20 at Ashaiman Lebanon (near Asoredan).

In other but similar news, a handsome young man died just a few hours after getting wedded to the love of his life.

According to reports, Roy Jairus Watuulo from Uganda died hours after he tied the knot with his wife, Anitah Nabuduwa in the country’s capital Kampala on Saturday.

Some close friends and relatives are reported as saying that the deceased believed to be in his twenties started complaining of feeling unwell moments after the wedding reception.

The groom was then rushed to the hospital but sadly, he was pronounced dead a few minutes past midnight.

Roy Jairus Watuulo who is said to be the son of a university professor and her lover had their traditional wedding in November 2020.

Lutoto Charity Martha, the deceased’s colleague was among some friends and family who took to social media to express sadness over his death.

“With Deep Sorrow And Shock, Our Friend, Colleague And Brother Roy Jairus Watuulo Has Passed On.

“He Wedded On Saturday 5/12/2020 And Immediately Went To Be With The Lord On Sunday, Just A Few Hours After.”

“Son To Dr. Watuulo Richard and Lydia. Rest In Peace Comrade. May God Strengthen You Anitah Nabuduwa,” Lutoto Charity Martha wrote on Facebook.