The Facebook user identified as Yao Adu Asamoah suggested that Gary Al-Smith who is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre might not be telling the whole truth about his status because he is a known dishonest person.

Another user Ernest Ampofo Boateng agreed with Yao Adu Asamoah’s claim, saying: “That’s exactly my thoughts.”

Gary who thought it wise to respond to the claim before it gains further support from other users cursed Ernest Yao Adu Asamoah to contract the deadly coronavirus to learn his lesson.

“Yao if I am not sick and faking it, may COVID-19 kill me. If I am sick and not faking it, may you get affected by COVID-19 and may it teach you a lesson. Amen,” he wrote in reply to the claim of feigning his coronavirus status.

Aside from an official statement issued by the media conglomerate, Gary himself took to social media last week to announce his status.

The aim of going public with their statuses was to help fight the stigmatization of patients of the disease, according to both multimedia and Gary Al-Smith.

“Hello, friends,

As per this statement, Multimedia has recorded five cases of COVID-19. I’m one of the five.

After consultation with my family, we have decided that from tonight, I’ll be speaking on radio and TV about my experience,” he wrote.