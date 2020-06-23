Ronke Adeyemi who is said to be pregnant with her second child was allegedly brutalized by her husband, Bebu Abiodun Abbey, 35, on Saturday, June 20, at their home in Ode-Irele, Nigeria’s Ondo State.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, Ronke's brother Jimmy Adekanle claimed that Bebu beat up his wife and inserted his hands in her private part in an attempt to remove the fetus from her belly.

"The husband wants her to terminate the pregnancy and since she refused, he went ahead to beat her up and left injuries all over her face and body," Jimmy Adekanle alleged.

The beautiful-looking couple reportedly got married in August 2018 but their marriage has allegedly been full of domestic violence.

Man beats up wife, inserts hand in her genital to pull out 3-month-old pregnancy she refused to abort

"Our sister had been complaining to us for a long time about how her husband had been maltreating her over every single issue since they got married.

"We always settle issues for them because there is no perfect marriage but her sin this time around was her refusal to abort her three-month-old pregnancy which she had for him.

It is far from clear if the incident was reported to the police or this one too will be settled at home as Jimmy Adekanle said they have always done.

