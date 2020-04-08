Mayor sends police to arrest partygoers flouting lockdown only to find his wife partying hard

Alton Mayor Brant Walker could not believe that his wife was among the revelers partying hard as if there was no tomorrow.

“These are very serious times and I’m begging you to please stay at home. Parents, please keep your kids at home, doing so is vital to our health,” he said on Sunday as he ordered Police officers to break up parties.

However, when Police officers invaded one of the party grounds, they found several people in attendance including the first lady of Alton herself enjoying herself.

Guess what! The law enforcement officers arrested the first lady and when Mayor Brant Walker was informed about the ‘big catch’, he instructed the town's police chief to treat his wife, Shannon, “as he would any citizen violating the "Stay At Home" order and to ensure that she received no special treatment”.

As a no-nonsense man, Walker stated on Facebook on Monday announcing that police had found his wife at a bar in the city that was operating against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders.

He apologised to his constituents, saying he was embarrassed by his wife’s conduct.

“I am embarrassed by this incident and apologize to the citizens of Alton for any embarrassment this incident may cause our City

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance, she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement,” the mayor said adding she will face “the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals caught at the event”.

Reports say all those arrested have been charged for reckless conduct, a misdemeanor punishable by up to nearly a year jail. They are due in court at a later date.