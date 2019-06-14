A Nigerian medical doctor risks being reported to the country’s Medical and Dental Council after she made a video in which she’s seen praying for more followers on social media, while almost naked.

In the viral video, the young doctor stripped ‘naked’, wearing only a black cup-like brazier and pant, with her breasts popping out and ‘overflowing’ as she prophesied that her followers’ “cup of blessings will overflow”.

Many social media users have condemned the lady, saying her conduct is unbefitting of a medical doctor. Some have also threatened to report her to the appropriate authorities.

Watch the controversial video below: