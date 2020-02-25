Bussa Krishna worships Trump as a god, praying to a life-size statue of him every day, and making offerings of vermilion, turmeric and flowers to an altar that he built himself, according to reports.

The 33-year-old from the remote village of Konne, in India’s Telangana state made news headlines a couple of years ago when photos showed him praying to the alter of Donald Trump and holding a large portrait of him.

He has regained media attention following Trump’s two-day visit to India.

“I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump’s long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true,” Krishna told Indian news agency ANI.

Meet the man who's never met Donald Trump but worships and prays to him every single day

It was for the sake of India-America diplomatic relations that Bussa, aka “Trump Krishna” started worshiping Donald Trump, about three years ago, following the killing of a software engineer from Telangana by a US Navy veteran in an alleged hate crime. He hoped to win over the US President on behalf of all of India, by showering him with spiritual affection, Odditycentral.com reports.

“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshiping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day,” the Trump devotee said in an interview in 2018.

“I believe Indians can win over anyone with their spiritual powers. When you cannot take on a mighty person directly, you can win over him with love and worship and that is what I am doing,” he added.

READ ALSO: This new smartphone prevents you from taking nude photos; it's 'allergic' to nudes

His plan to build a temple for Trump, two years ago, has not come to fruition yet but he has installed a 6-foot Trump statue on his farm in Konne, to which he prays daily.

“I also carry his (Trump’s) picture and before any work, I pray to him. He is like a God to me that is the reason I had his statue built. It took almost a month and 15 laborers to build this statue,” Krishna told ANI.

When the young man started worshipping Donald Trump, people in his village initially thought he was mentally ill but ad time went by they decided to let him be.

According to NDTV, village leaders urged the government to fulfill his dream of meeting the US President during his ongoing visit to India.