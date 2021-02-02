According to the lawmaker representing the Ablekuma West constituency, the situation is not only a worry to the men, but also to women who are interested stakeholders.

While urging Ghanaians to observe the Covid-19 preventive protocols, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful jokingly said that women may soon be compelled to demand a negative Covid-19 test result before agreeing to men’s proposals.

“Covid is real ooo people. This latest twist isn’t only a problem for the men but for all of us INTERESTED STAKEHOLDERS!!!!

“Please mask up and save your relationships.

“We may demand negative test results before we commit ooo. Push us not and mask up!!! Save your life and that of the stakeholder(s).

“Guys, take note. A WORD TO THE WISE.......,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful wrote on Facebook while displaying a newspaper whose banner headline reads: “Covid-19 causes total impotence.”

READ ALSO: MP dies of covid-19 leaving behind 79 children and 12 wives

Meanwhile, in other news, a Zimbabwean lawmaker who represented the Mutasa-North constituency has reportedly died of Coronavirus.

Before his sad demise, Luke Phibion Masamvu was a well-known businessman in Marondera, Bindura and Manicaland Province.

According to reports, he died on Saturday, January 30, at the age of 62, leaving behind 79 children and 12 wives.

Family spokesperson and brother to the late businessman and former legislator, John Masamvu reportedly told state media that the family is devastated by the loss of Luke Phibion Masamvu.

“It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament,” Masamvu has been quoted as saying.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tinoda Machakaire who also added his voice to mourn the late MP said his death is a big blow to Zimbabwe.

“I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the former Honourable Member of Parliament and businessman Cde LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find the strength to keep going,” the Zanu PF politician said.