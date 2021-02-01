Before his sad demise, Luke Phibion Masamvu was a well-known businessman in Marondera, Bindura and Manicaland Province.

According to reports, he died on Saturday, January 30, at the age of 62, leaving behind 79 children and 12 wives.

Family spokesperson and brother to the late businessman and former legislator, John Masamvu reportedly told state media that the family is devastated by the loss of Luke Phibion Masamvu.

“It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament,” Masamvu has been quoted as saying.

MP dies of covid-19 leaving behind 79 children and 12 wives

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tinoda Machakaire who also added his voice to mourn the late MP said his death is a big blow to Zimbabwe.

READ ALSO: You’re hypocrites; take responsibility for the Covid-19 numbers - Prophet Oduro to government (video)

“I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the former Honourable Member of Parliament and businessman Cde LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find the strength to keep going,” the Zanu PF politician said.

MP dies of covid-19 leaving behind 79 children and 12 wives

In other news, a funeral service held over the weekend turned so chaotic that the bereaved whose late father was being buried had to wipe his tears and separate an intense fight between two members of parliament who graced the event.

The dramatic incident happened at Kenya’s Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi's father Abel Gongera's burial ceremony on Saturday.

Lawmakers identified as Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro took faced off with blows and kicks with reckless abandon in the full glare of the other mourners.

According to Tuko.co.ke, tension started after the Dagorreti North lawmaker slammed Deputy President William Ruto and the hustler movement where he was booed by the mourners.

While the booing was ongoing Osoro rushed to the podium to snatch the microphone from Simba Arati leading to the nasty confrontation that turned physical, a report by Citizen TV said.

Viral photos circulating online shows the bereaved Kisii Governor James Ongwae abandoning the mourning momentarily to separate the furious MPs who could be seen in a full-blown exchange of fisticuffs.