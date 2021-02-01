Coronavirus active cases in Ghana have now surpassed the 5,000 mark with over 400 people dead while daily detected cases keep soaring.

Despite the fact that the Coronavirus preventives measures put in place by the government were blatantly ignored during last year’s political activities, the government has said that no evidence supports claims that the political activities have contributed in any way to the worsening of the country’s situation.

But Prophet Kofi Oduro insists that government must accept responsibility for the increase in the spread of the virus, accusing officials of being hypocrites.

“What this country hates is the truth. The government should take responsibility for the increased Covid-19 numbers and stop pushing blame,” the man of God said during a sermon in his church recently.

He added that the struggle for power at the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic which saw lawmakers involved in a scuffle was just one of the many actions by politicians the have led to a surge in the Covid-19 situation.

“Where were the nose masks during the campaign? People were sitting on people’s laps and dragging themselves in Parliament. Where was social distancing?” Prophet Kofi Oduro asked, “You are hypocrites and God judges hypocrisy.”

Meanwhile, in his 23rd address to the nation regarding the COVID-19 situation, President Akufo Addo has reimposed some restrictions to help bring the health situation under control as public hospitals designated for the treatment of Covid-19 have been overwhelmed.

“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned,” the President said on Sunday, January 31.

He however indicated that the government is making frantic efforts to procure vaccines to help salvage the situation.

"We are hopeful that by the end of June, a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses will be procured for the Ghanaian people. The earnest vaccine will be in the country by March.

“The Food and Drugs Authority will use its established processes for granting emergency use authorization for each vaccine in Ghana.

“As President of the Republic, I assure you that only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared safe for use in Ghana will be administered.”