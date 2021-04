Yabaleftonline.ng reported that the Lagos-based athlete also won Silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

Videos of her outstanding performance were shared online which have triggered reactions. While some people applauded her for the feat, others thought it was dangerous for her to engage in such activity just a month before giving birth.

Mixed reactions as 8-month-pregnant woman wins taekwondo competition Pulse Ghana