A Japanese model Kato Sari recently finalised her divorce from her husband, after getting separated from him just a week into their marriage after he complained about her ‘unnecessary’ spending.

According to Odditycentral.com, 29-year-old Kato Sari has always been known for her luxurious lifestyle and love of expensive fashion brands, but her husband never imagined that her spending habits would end up putting his businesses at risk.

The unnamed real-estate businessman reportedly started dating the model in May of 2019, and in the three and a half months before the pair tied the knot, she had managed to spend about 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) of his money. Still, the man went through with the wedding, but during the first week of their marriage, he allegedly told Sari to slow down her spending, as his businesses weren’t fairing very well. That didn’t sit too well with her, so she asked for a divorce, the news website reported.

Kato Sari recently revealed in YouTube video that she had finalised her divorce from her husband, six months after the pair had gotten separated.

She explained that she filed for divorce in their first week of marriage because her husband had asked her to stop spending so much money, which did not go down well with her.

According to her, her husband was a fraud to have made her think that she could spend as much money as she wanted before the wedding, only to make a U-turn after she had signed the papers.

“Then what’s the point of marrying him? He just cheated me to sign the papers,” Kato is reported to have said in the video.

READ ALSO: Brave person needed to remove a tire from this crocodile’s neck for a reward

She disclosed that he husband’s fortune was what compelled her to marry him, so once she was not free to use it on expensive cars, jewelry and clothes, it was worthless to remain in the marriage.

In Sari’s opinion, women are meant to endure pregnancy and childbirth, while men only had to work and produce enough money for the family.

Unfortunately for her, some of her fans do not support her point of view.

“There are many women with bad personalities, but this is on another level,” one person commented on YouTube.

“This woman is pitiful. Seems like she hasn’t led a decent life so far. What’s so good about this woman anyway? Her face looks like it’s collapsing. Disgusting,” someone else wrote.

Well, it appears the young model has grown a thick skin to the criticism. She has rather resorted to flaunting other men on Instagram.