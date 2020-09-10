Photos of the head pans which have gone viral shows them painted in the colours of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the name of the legislator boldly written on them.

That’s not all; the head pans also have the governing party’s ‘four more for Nana’ slogan written on them.

The photos have triggered reactions among social media users.

McCall Mamaba Coleman Dɛɛ egyimfo nkotsee

Nana Kojo Butler She has shared pans but has acquired land for his family to open pubs at ola and after de breeze

Maxwell Sam Ajeiiiii this clearly shows or tells you that they won’t build no airport chale I will strongly recommend that nobody should vote ndc or npp or any other party chale they don’t give a FXXX about us that’s a FACT is just family and close friends.

Mani Kay Sad unacceptable shame

Timothy Colby Bessa-Simons Mbɛlɛdze nkotseee na wɔ yɛ

Prince Adarkwah-Nyamekyeh And she boldly wrote her name on them