There was a collision between a Ghana brewery delivery van and some cars on the Tema Motorway in the morning of Thursday and resulted in the death of one person with another said to be responding to treatment at a nearby hospital.

Videos from the scene captured many rescuers drinking the crates of beer at their disposal while a woman emptied as many bottles as she could into a bucket to take home.

The Ghana Drunkards Association has expressed disappointment in the conduct of ‘its members’.

According to Adomonline.com, the association has issued a press statement saying that drinking free beer from broken bottles could endanger the lives of the members.

The Association went further to add that it cannot afford to lose a single member to irresponsible drinking, so they should behave well.