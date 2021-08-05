A video of the interview shows Richard narrating that he migrated to Accra from his village to find greener pastures.

He said life was unbearable for him as he depended on the meagre income from the sale of water during the day and “nkatie burger” at night while living in the streets.

The young man went further to recount how he one day met some group of friends who were homosexuals and promised to take good care of him. Having hustled for a long time to make ends meet while homeless, Richard saw the said friends as good Samaritans.

However, while they honoured their promised to take good care of him, he paid them back with sex.

After some time, Richard decided to return to Kade where he worked as a Broadcast Journalist and was hosting a health programme.

On his show, he interviewed health personnel who spoke on HIV/AIDS and he was motivated to check his status.

Before the test, Richard was very confident that he was healthy and had nothing to fear.

The result, however, was disappointing as the young Health Show host tested positive for HIV/AIDS and later realized that he got infected through his homosexual activities with his friends back in Accra.

The discovery got him worried but he has decided to muster courage and come over it since the harm has already been done.