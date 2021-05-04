RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Andreas Kamasah

A young lady is seeking advice as to how to handle her mother’s alleged obsession with her fiancé and attempts to lure him into bed.

According to the lady, her mother has repeatedly exposed her nakedness to her fiancé, but when she confronted her, she claimed it was a mistake.

However, it appears the woman has been up to some mischief which the lady’s fiancé claims to be uninterested in.

In a social media post, the lady disclosed that her mother started the entire shenanigan by sending her nude photos to her son-in-law-to-be before progressing to call him via WhatsApp video call while naked.

“My fiancé told me that my mum is sending her nude pictures to him. The first time she did, she claimed it was a mistake. That she intends to send it to my dad. My fiancé showed me the chat. We ignored her and we didn’t talk about it,” the frustrated lady revealed.

She added that she was once with her fiancé when her mother placed a video call to him while smearing pomade to her body after returning from the bathroom.

She set her phone very well. Called my fiancé on WhatsApp video. I was with my fiancé when the call came in. My fiancé just said, Bae, this one your mum is calling me a Video call.”

