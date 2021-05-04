“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

However, it appears the woman has been up to some mischief which the lady’s fiancé claims to be uninterested in.

In a social media post, the lady disclosed that her mother started the entire shenanigan by sending her nude photos to her son-in-law-to-be before progressing to call him via WhatsApp video call while naked.

READ ALSO: Man hires thugs to slaughter neighbour and her son at Kasoa

“My fiancé told me that my mum is sending her nude pictures to him. The first time she did, she claimed it was a mistake. That she intends to send it to my dad. My fiancé showed me the chat. We ignored her and we didn’t talk about it,” the frustrated lady revealed.

She added that she was once with her fiancé when her mother placed a video call to him while smearing pomade to her body after returning from the bathroom.

“She set her phone very well. Called my fiancé on WhatsApp video. I was with my fiancé when the call came in. My fiancé just said, Bae, this one your mum is calling me a Video call.”

Read her full narration below: