The 64-year-old Oluwole Ilesanmi was seen in a video being manhandled by police officers who wrestled his Bible from him, accusing him of Islamophobia and noise making.

However, months after his arrest, Scotland Yard the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service in London has exonerated the preacher, and has reportedly agreed to pay him £2,500 in compensation for wrongful arrest and undue embarrassment.

The preacher who happens to be a former dentist was preaching outside Southgate Tube station in North London when a passer-by called police on him, claiming he was making hate speech in his preaching.

Two police officers then approached Ilesanmi and asked him to stop preaching, but he was adamant. They then arrested and handcuffed him and threw his Bible into their vehicle.

He is elated about his victory for freedom of speech, adding that the police’s conduct during his arrest amounted to disrespect for Christianity.

“I believe God loves everyone, including Muslims, but I have the right to say I that I don’t agree with Islam we are living in a Christian country, after all. I was upset when they took away my Bible. They just threw it in the police car. They would never have done that if it had been the Koran. Whatever happened to freedom of speech?” he is quoted as having told the UK’s The Mail on Sunday.