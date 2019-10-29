According to the anonymous lady, the dildos hardly satisfy her lately because even with them, it takes her more than one hour to reach climax.

In a letter addressed to a Relationship adviser and blogger Joro Olumofin, the lady further revealed that the situation gets so bad sometimes that she has to change batteries for the dildos twice before she can attain orgasm.

She is now seeking help to remedy the situation.

Read her full letter below:

“Hi Joro. GD a.m. have an issue bothering me. Am addicted to dildo. Have use all size and shape. Up to size 10 12 inch. It do take me 1 hour plus to cum. Sometimes the battery will die. I have buy extra battery. Most men will 7 minutes and sleep. I have not found a man who can challenge my love in Size and timing. Was reading something online that therapy or so can help me stop. Because I will not stop. Most men have mouth to brag but can’t do 2 hours on sex. Me I need 2 hours almost to cum. Are there men out there for me?”