Young lady who’s been texting her late father for 4 years finally gets an emotional reply

However, having done so for the past four years, Chastity Patterson was left dumbfounded when she received a response from her late father’s number, acknowledging constant receipt of her messages.

A night before the fourth anniversary of Jason Ligons, Chastity sent him another message saying: “Hey Dad, it’s ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again!”

To her utmost surprise, the last message to her father elicited a reply from a man named Brad.

According to him, he lost his daughter in 2014 and that Chastity’s texts messages have kept him going over the period.

“Hi sweetheart, I am not your father, but I have been getting all your messages for the past four years. ‘I look forward to your morning messages and your nightly updates. My name is Brad and I lost my daughter in a car wreck August 2014 and your messages kept me alive,” Brad’s message reads.

Out of shock, Chastity resorted to Facebook to share the message from the anonymous man.

Read his full message below: