One of such anti-aging women is a 43-year-old woman from California.

Some social media users have tagged Joleen Diaz as “the world’s hottest mom”, with millions commending her for her incredibly youthful looks.

She is often confused with her 19-year-old daughter who is mistakenly thought to be her sister.

Ab elementary school teacher by profession, Joleen says that she doesn’t mind getting mistaken for her daughter’s sibling, and neither does she. She gave birth to Meilani when she was very young, so it’s not entirely possible to believe that they could be sisters, according to Odditycentralcentral.com.

Also, while growing up Meilani would always hear people tell Joleen they thought her mother was her sister, so she is used to it. Still, the 43-year-old looks pretty incredible for her age, which she attributes to her religious skin care, the new website reported.

“I religiously take care of my skin, and everyday wash my face in the morning and before I go to bed,” Joleen said in a recent interview. “I began taking care of my skin at a young age, around 12 or 13. My mom used to buy Mary Kay and I would secretly use her skin care products. A product that has shown dramatic change for me is, tretinoin. Most people know it as Retin-A. I’ve been using it now for about a year and a half, and I’ve seen my skin just get better and better.”

READ ALSO: "I slept with women just to initiate them and increase my level in occultism” – Ex-goalkeeper

“Having good skin gives me confidence, even on the days I don’t look my best,” Diaz added.

Joleen Diaz disclosed that she made Meilani start the same rigorous skincare routine at age 12, to make sure that she had the same radiant skin.

Aside from the skincare, she also works out, follows a balanced, healthy diet, gets plenty of rest, and above all, she maintains a laidback attitude, not worrying too much about the past or the future, reports say.

“I’m pretty pragmatic, and try not to worry too much about the past or anticipate worries in the future,” the 43-year-old said. “I live a pretty simple life and I’m content with what I have.”