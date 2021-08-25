Our drinking water is causing teenage pregnancy; it makes men & women sexually active – DCE reveals

He revealed in an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM that although there is no scientific backing for the claim that the water they drink stimulates sexual activity, a female nurse confirmed to him that it is true, so he is inclined to believe it.

“Somebody told me a story that the water we drink makes us men sexually active and makes the women highly potent.

“I don’t know the science of it, but a female nurse told me that it’s true. That the water we drink makes us highly potent and makes us the men sexually active. I don’t know the science of it but that is what somebody told me and I am tempted to believe in it,” Peter Ayinsiba told Dreamz FM, an excerpt of which interview is circulating online.

It is not clear if the DCE himself who happens to be the President’s representative in the Bongo district has a personal experience to corroborate the theory of their drinking water being aphrodisiac.

He however pleaded with the residents of the district to exercise restraint in their sexual activities and not take advantage of the situation to engage in sexual misbehaviour.

“We are not the only sexually active people in this region- let us restrain ourselves,” he pleaded.