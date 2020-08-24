Reports say the fight began after the landlord stormed the church and gave them Quit Notice to leave his space.

According to Nigerian media reports, the dramatic incident happened on Sunday at Grace and truth arena Church located in Asaba Delta State.

A video of the incident making rounds on social media shows the landlord and some members of the church exchanging blows over the quit notice given to them, with the landlord raging with anger.

READ ALSO: A woman becomes classless and stupid when she dresses naked in the name of fashion - Ugezu Ugezu

A certain elderly woman could also be seen picking up a big stone to hurl at the landlord before another member of the church was smart enough to restrain her but she threw it anyway.

Watch the video below: