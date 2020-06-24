The heart-stopping incident reportedly happened in Uratta, Aba of Nigeria’s Abia State on Tuesday, June 23.

A video of the alleged pastor standing at the peak of the high tension electrical mast with live cables was shared on social media and has triggered reactions with most people expressing surprise at the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the suicidal pastor eventually came down on his own hours later but it remains a mystery why he chose to do what he did

The video shows residents gathering around to catch a glimpse of the said pastor while others begged him to descend but he wouldn’t mind them.

Well, pastors are humans just like any other person in society and could suffer mental issues.

Watch the video below: