North Imenti Sub County Police Commander Robinson Mboloi said the officer who was unwell in the morning and had vomited before passing on collapsed in a toilet inside the bank.

Daily Nation reported that the bank hall was cordoned off by the county COVID-19 surveillance team who picked the body after two hours due to precautions related to the spread of the virus.

Police officer guarding bank collapses and dies

“The officer was on duty when he suddenly died at the bank. The cause of death is yet to be established and the body was removed to the Meru Level Five Hospital Mortuary,” said Mboloi.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the bank was later fumigated by public health officers as they awaited test results of the deceased’s samples.

The news website reported the Meru Public health director John Inanga as having said that they were called in to collect the body as a precautionary measure since the officer’s death could not be explained.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are afraid of coming in contact with a body. This is why we had to be called in to collect the body,” Inanga said.