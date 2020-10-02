The convict identified only as Lucas told Crime Check Television that he took the loan from a lady who lived in the same house with him in May 2019 to support his wife who was then unemployed.

He explained that he did not approach the bank for the loan because he had already taken some and did not qualify for another at the time he needed the GHC 5,000, so he took the money from the lady without interest with the agreement to pay her GHC 500 each month until he finishes paying.

His journey to becoming a prisoner now started brewing the moment he had left work for two weeks and traveled to his village to work on his cocoa farm, apparently without having informed his creditor.

While in the village, the unhappy lady called to complain that Lucas had run away with the intent of not paying her money, a suspicion he tried to dispel by assuring the lady that he would pay the money for that particular month without defaulting.

However, his assurance was not assuring enough to the lady, so she hanged up the call angrily and subsequently filed a complaint against Lucas who had complied with the terms of the loan for the first two months.

According to him, he was later contacted by an official of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who said he was needed at the station. He then left the village for his station only to be arrested by five Policemen.

He added that all the five police officers who arrested him were his juniors and he attempted to explain to them that the matter was a civil one which did not require his arrest or any criminal procedure but they didn’t see reason with him.

Interestingly, he revealed how some police officers sometimes take money from complainants to see civilians languish in jail even if they are not guilty of the offence they have been accused of.

In his case, he alleged that the statement he had written at the police station was falsified and when he attempted to set the record straight, the judge who sentenced him did not give him the chance to speak.

Watch Lucas in the video below as he gives his explanation: