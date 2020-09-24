Abdallah Mohammed told Accra-based Adom FM that he was just 15 years old when a man called Moro Haruna met him at Aboabo station in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, and accused him of stealing his GH¢10.00 and a bunch of keys.

According to him, his attempts to explain himself failed and an angry mob pounced on him and beat him to a pulp before taking him to the Zongo police station where he was remanded for nine days without the knowledge of his family.

Abdallah who is now 27 years old having served 11-years 2 months out of the 25-year prison sentence at the Kumasi Central prison said he suffered a mistaken identity.

“I was remanded for 9 days till I appeared before the court; was remanded and later jailed 25 years,” he told Corruption Watch (CW), a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Friday.

Corruption Watch (CW) gathered that the family of Abdallah was not informed about the arrest and prosecution of the then underage boy, which was a blatant violation of the juvenile criminal justice law, which required the presence of the parents or guardians of the juvenile before questioning.

Thankfully, with the help of Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights Organisations the young man has regained his freedom from the prison but he remains traumatised as the entire event leading to his imprisonment keeps popping up in his mind.

Watch him in the video below as he narrates his ordeal: