It is for the above-mentioned reason a 51-year-old man from Harris County, in Texas, has been declared wanted by the police after he divorced his wife without her knowledge.

According to Odditycentral.com, a judge ‘ignorantly’ signed an order in April to officially separate Paul Nixon from his wife after he allegedly forged his wife’s signature as well as that of a public notary to make it look as if his spouse had consented to the divorce.

Reports say court records show that Nixon filed for divorce on February 15, just the day after Valentine’s Day but his unnamed wife was not in the know until in May when she confronted him about his unusual money spending.

“She was very surprised. She started finding things showing that he was spending money on jewellery, so she confronted him and he told her that they were divorced.” Constable Mark Herman told the New York Post.

The woman then filed a complaint with the police on May 14 that her husband managed to obtain a final divorce from her without her knowing about any such process.

The police who suspected criminality initiated an investigation and found that Paul Nixon forged official documents right from the beginning of the divorce proceedings to the final stage where he was granted the separation.

“We rarely see something like this. In this particular case, the gentleman decided to go through a divorce but the only problem is, he left his wife out of the process. And that’s a violation of the law here in Texas,” Constable Mark Herman stated.

With an amazing alacrity, deputies in Harris County filed a motion to annul the order signed by the judge in April and retracting the forged paperwork, thus reinstating the couple’s marriage, reports say.

Nixon has not been in touch with his wife in months but with the divorce annulled he is still officially married to his ‘ex-wife’ whether he likes it or not.

A no-bond warrant has been issued in his name making him a wanted person on police list to face charges of aggravated perjury which may see him spend 10 years in prison if found guilty.