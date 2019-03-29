Politician reportedly commissions mud house he has built for poor widow

According to gistreel.com, photos of the unnamed politician doing the said commissioning were posted on Facebook.

However, the buildings seen in the photos do not look new, for which reason the claim that the man was commissioning any of them is far-fetched.

Some other reports also suggest that the politician was commissioning the electricity extended to the mud houses, and not the mud houses.

Even if he was there to commission the electricity extended to the mud houses, it still raises questions about how politicians impudently take the poor taxpayers for granted.

Well, rural electrification is not entirely out of place. Despite the fact that the rural folks are living in abject poverty, they must not be deprived of the national cake.

See more photos and draw your conclusion.