A 70-year-old man is currently in the hands of Ugandan police, and is likely to be charged with treason after he got implicated in a riot that resulted in the damage to the car of president, Yoweri Museveni.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Omar Amabua was arrested at Arua Town on Tuesday, June 18, ten months after the chaos in August last year which got the back screen of the car carrying Museveni’s luggage broken.

The Eastern African president went to Arua to declare his support for NRM candidate Nusura Tiperu during the Arua area parliamentary by-election among other activities.

Apparently, some opposition supporters who were not enthused by the presence of Museveni pelted stones at his cars.

It is reported that the septuagenarian was invited by the police to write his statement after they suspected his involvement in the treasonable attack.

He was transferred to the Gulu Police Station on Wednesday, June 19 where from all indications he will be, while police investigations go on.

The West Nile Regional Commander, Christopher Barugahare who reportedly confirmed the arrest of Omar Amabua is quoted as saying: “We arrested him because he was implicated in last year’s fracas where the President’s car was stoned.”