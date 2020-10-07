According to Gistreel.com, Alfred Bazette, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service drank a poisonous substance on October 2, 2020, shortly after arriving at work.

He was an officer at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Peoples Gazette gathered that the microbiology graduate of the Nasarawa State University was preparing to marry his fiancée in November 2020 but that plan has apparently been truncated.

He reportedly decided to end his life after a new set of officers were reportedly promoted last week and he was ignored again despite having written promotional examinations three times and passed.