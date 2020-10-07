They have launched an online campaign with the hashtag #TertiaryFeesMustFall, calling on the two tertiary institutions to take a second look at their decisions to increase the fees.

According to the students, it is inconsiderate and unconscionable of the institutions to attempt to increase the fees despite the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizenry.

In a statement, a group of GIJ students calling itself the Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ said management had increased their fees by 5 percent whereas their counterparts in UG are expected to see a 12 percent increment in theirs.

Undergrads at the University of Ghana paid between 1,098 and 2,128 cedis last year, depending on the program and academic level, while at GIJ, undergrads paid 2,400 cedis and week-end students paid 2,600cedis.

“A large number of students are on the verge of dropping out of school because of such an inconsiderate decision,” the students lamented.

The unhappy students have therefore urged the management of the two schools to “rescind their decision on the increment of the fees for the 2020/2021 academic year, officially inform students of the nature and structure of the coming semester, and extend the deadline for the decreased fees”.

“We equally call on the government of Ghana and the Ministry of Education to listen to the plea of the tertiary students and respond affirmatively to the fee decrement call from tertiary students”.

The online campaign is fast gaining the support of more and more students as they take to various social media platforms to add their voices.