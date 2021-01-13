The FDA, therefore, cautioned the public to be wary unscrupulous persons peddling information on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals.

In a statement, the Authority said the approved vaccines are from well-known pharmaceutical brands and are not yet on sale in Ghana.

“It has come to the attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) that some unscrupulous members of the business community are peddling information on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and other health facilities,” the statement said.

“The information is ostensibly to inform the general public of the availability of these vaccines from well known pharmaceutical brands indicating their price ranges.”

The FDA further warned that selling unapproved vaccines is in contravention of the Public Health Act, which constitutes a serious offence.

“In the view of the above, the FDA wishes to inform such health facilities and the general public that, peddling such information contravenes Section 118 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 and constitutes a very serious offence.

“The general public is hereby cautioned against patronage of such vaccines since the FDA has not approved any COVID-19 for use in Ghana,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has assured that the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved are safe and efficient.

President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea, said there was the need to educate the public on the importance of being vaccinated when the vaccines become available in Ghana.

“As a country, we tend to wait for things to get out of hand before we take responsibility. The vaccine education must start now,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“I know people are sceptical but we the scientists know that the vaccines are safe and that is probably what will help us in the long term. We need to start vaccine education right away. Some of us will be ready to take the vaccines to set the pace.”

Dr. Ankobea added: “We should not wait for the vaccines to come in before we start the education. We must begin now, otherwise, we will receive the vaccines alright, but people will not go in for them.

“We will only achieve head immunity when we vaccinate at least 70% of our adult population. We are not going to get the vaccines as quickly as is projected. They are expensive. But for now, we need to channel our energies to renewing the minds of the masses.”