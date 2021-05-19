RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Sow 5k seed to God; the white lady you're scamming will pay millions - Prophet Nigel to 'fraudster' (video)

Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Nigel Gaisie has been captured in a video in which he appears to be endorsing the activities of internet fraudsters.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

He is heard asking a young man to sow a seed to God because a white woman he is scamming would pay millions into his bank account.

The video footage was filmed during one of the church services of the man of God.

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel is seen in the video standing on the altar before asking the young man who had stepped forward to be prayed for, to sow a huge seed to God because he could see a mind-blowing financial door opening to him.

When the young man offered to pay GHS500, prophet Gaisie said it was not sufficient compared to the quantum of money he could see coming from the white victim of the young man’s fraud activities.

He is also heard asking the man believed to be a Nigerian to relocate from the house he occupies presently to a new one because a huge financial breakthrough was on its way for him.

The alleged fraudster could not afford the GHS5000 immediately, so the prophet accepted the GHS500 he was holding with a condition that in four months when the unsuspecting white woman debits his account with the said huge money, he will return to the church to pay the balance.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and it has been receiving a lot of reactions with people criticizing the man of God, saying his conduct is akin to an endorsement of cyber fraud.

