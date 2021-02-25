The new Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law was passed by the state House of Assembly on Wednesday, February 17, and forwarded to the governor for his assent to give it effect.

According to Premiumtimesng.com, while assenting to the bill, Wednesday, Mr. Badaru commended the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Aliyu, and the state’s Council of Ulamas for their collaboration leading to the passage of the bill.

He added that he assented to the bill after consultation with the Council of Ulamas who assured him that no section of the law is in conflict with Islam and the culture of the people of Jigawa State.

The law, expected to be gazetted soon, also stipulates that the Sharia law will take precedence if any matter in the new law contradicts Islamic teachings, reported the news portal.

“The new law also stipulates that rape victim(s) would be compensated with not less than N500,000, while the court would order rape offenders “to be subjected to public shame through radio announcements”.

“Also the law says the use of chemical, biological or any harmful substance that causes lifetime deformity to a rape victim will attract life imprisonment without an option of fine.

“The bill is an adaptation of a similar bill passed by the National Assembly and adopted by some state Houses of Assembly. The bill also proscribes certain conducts that are injurious to society.

“It also seeks to offer “higher protection to the vulnerable in the society”.

“The bill was unanimously passed by the 30 members of the legislative house representing the 27 council areas of the state,” Premiumtimesng.com said.

Cases of sexual violence against women and children have been on the ascendency in Nigeria and heightened last year especially, triggering calls for stiffer punishment for perpetrators.