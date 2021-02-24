Richard Nyarko, according to Crime Check, was sentenced to thirty-five years in prison for a crime he committed in 1994.

His appeal at the High Court against the conviction was rejected twice.

Bent on getting justice, he appealed his sentence the third time before a judge convinced his colleague judges who presided over Nyarko's case to reduce his sentence by ten years.

Having served the remainder of his reduced sentence, Richard Nyarko has regained his freedom.

What is even more interesting is the fact that he has chosen to preach the word of God.

“Richard Nyarko was sentenced to 35yrs in prison in 1994. He is the first prisoner I interviewed at Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

“His appeal at the High court was rejected twice. On his third attempt at the Appeals court, one of the judges who had listened to my interview with him was instrumental in convincing the other judges to reduce his sentence by 10yrs based on the advice the Judge said Richard gave to the public in the interview.

“Richard has been released and is here this morning to say thank you to CCF. He has decided to preach the word of God. Let us all remember him in prayers as he undertakes this noble journey,” Crime Check wrote to caption a photo of Richard Nyarko.

In similar news, more and more people are signing an online petition to demand the freedom of a man who has spent over 38 years out of his life imprisonment for stealing $9.

The Black American man was prosecuted in 1982 and convicted for stealing $9 and has already spent 38 years in jail, reports say.

The online petition has been launched for the man identified as Simmons on Change.org to seek a reconsideration of his sentence and to get him released.

Reports say the man was an Army veteran with the US military when he was prosecuted in 1982.

He had three prior convictions, one of which was for grand theft. He told reporter Beth Shellbure the other two were for receiving stolen property.

Simons was convicted of 1st-degree robbery and sentenced to life without parole for stealing $9.

He has filed several appeals over the years while in prison for a reconsideration of his penalty without any legal assistance but all his appeals have been denied.

Now, a 2014 change in Alabama laws makes his chances of filing any appeal which might lead to his release almost impossible.

An activist, Makehru Bradley who was touched by the convict’s plight launched the petition with a target of 4.5 million signatures, appealing to justice Governor Kay Ivey to commute Mr. Simmons's sentence.

The petition has gotten a little less than 4 million signatures already.