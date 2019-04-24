A restaurant in Indonesia is fast making strides in the robotic world as they employ only robots to serve their customers.

The robots are shaped in feminine curves and styles so it’s safe to assume they are females. Plus the automated voice also sounds feminine. Their uniform consists of a full skirt in white and blue with a spotted brown scarf around their necks.

When they get to a customer, they politely ask you to take your plate off their tray so they can attend to others.

Would you prefer to be served by a robot or a breathing fleshy human?