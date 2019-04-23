A video of some gamers exploring virtual reality games for the first time would leave you with aching ribs and nag doubts in your head.

Virtual reality game is the application of a three-dimensional (3-D) artificial environment to computer games. Where a person can experience being in a three-dimensional environment and interact with that environment during the game.

The video below shows how some gamers reacted to being players in the new evolving world. Although funny this paints a stark reality that this new way of enjoying games is just not for everyone – unless you don’t mind frequent visits to the ER.

