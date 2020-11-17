According to Myjoyonline.com, the victim identified as Kwame Amoah is a painter.

He was reportedly shot three times in the stomach after returning a slap from the driver who was unhappy about his warning to stop reckless driving on the busy road.

The news portal reported some eyewitnesses as saying that the driver had been quarreling with a woman who sat in the front seat of the vehicle, probably the reason why he was driving with anger.

Painter Kwame Amoah reportedly approached the driver when he was caught in traffic and advised him to drive with care since the road was a busy one.

However, an altercation ensued between the two, and the angry driver shot Amoah.

When police rushed to the scene to avert a possible mob attack on the driver, he reportedly shot himself in the head.

“We saw a guy driving carelessly. So, we called him and spoke to him to slow down because the road is very narrow and that he can cause an accident but he got angry with one of us called Mr. Amoah. So we separated them but we saw the guy going across the road again and all of a sudden, he slapped Mr. Amoah and hit his chest again.

“So they started fighting and the guy entered his car and pulled a gun, so I told the other guy to leave the scene but the guy quickly shot him and when the police arrived, he shot himself too,” some eyewitnesses told Citi News.

Reports say the two were in critical condition and have since been rushed to the KNUST Hospital for medical treatment before their subsequent referral to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Crime scene investigators have reportedly cordoned off the blood-stained scene.

The Ashanti regional police command has however denied reports linking the incident to robbery, saying they have picked some information from witnesses that they hope will be helpful for further investigation.